Short Interest in Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) Drops By 13.0%

Code Rebel Corp (OTCMKTS:CDRBQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the May 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
CDRBQ opened at $0.05 on Friday. Code Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.
Code Rebel Company Profile
Read More: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Code Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.