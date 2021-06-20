Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Grows By 20.2%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
