Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Grows By 20.2%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

