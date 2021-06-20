Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Decreases By 12.8%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 719,300 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 824,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

CPXGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

