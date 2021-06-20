ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $189.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $188.17 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $195.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,191 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,131 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.