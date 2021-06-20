Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. Sharp shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 7,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Sharp alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.