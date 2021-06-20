Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Purchases £125.46 in Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore purchased 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £125.46 ($163.91).

Shares of SFR opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. Severfield plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.20 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £243.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

