ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $603.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $17,027,385 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.74. 2,246,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $498.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $385.50 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

