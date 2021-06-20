Serum (SRM) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00010350 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $179.90 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars.

