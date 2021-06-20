Serafino Iacono Acquires 10,200 Shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Stock

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Director Serafino Iacono acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,244.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,661,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,997,425.72.

Serafino Iacono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Serafino Iacono acquired 6,000 shares of Gran Colombia Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40.

Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$512.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.38.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$129.07 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.6700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Gran Colombia Gold’s payout ratio is 4.54%.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

