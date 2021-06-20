Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $43,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.40.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.