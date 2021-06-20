Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,447 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 400.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 71.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.57. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

