Sei Investments Co. Invests $7.14 Million in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 610,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 41.4% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Macerich by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $29,679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Macerich by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

