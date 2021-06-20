Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $194.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.26. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $99.27 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.64.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

