Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC on popular exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $549,764.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.30 or 0.00137067 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00180008 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,516.40 or 1.00027554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.24 or 0.00838198 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars.

