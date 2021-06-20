ScS Group (LON:SCS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of ScS Group stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £121.64 million and a PE ratio of 9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 778.97. ScS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

