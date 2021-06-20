Scotiabank Cuts BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target to C$18.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBTVF. Desjardins initiated coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBTVF opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

