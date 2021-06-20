Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.37. 547,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,354. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.49.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

