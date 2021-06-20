Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.18. Schroders has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

