SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $560.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to announce sales of $560.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.70 million and the highest is $565.53 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $507.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SBA Communications.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SBA Communications by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.