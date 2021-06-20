Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Update

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

SPPJY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sappi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

SPPJY stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

