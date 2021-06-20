SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

