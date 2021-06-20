Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

IVLU opened at $25.67 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28.

