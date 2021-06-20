Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.