Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

