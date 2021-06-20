Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,663 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

WFC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

