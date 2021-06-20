Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares were down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 4,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 522,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Several analysts have commented on SANA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $340,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $27,295,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

