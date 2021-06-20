Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 288,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

