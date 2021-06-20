Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sachem Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.35. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

