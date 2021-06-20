Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 49,940 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.04% of Travelzoo worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

TZOO opened at $15.21 on Friday. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $174.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,805 shares of company stock worth $1,710,788 and sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

