Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HAE opened at $62.75 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

