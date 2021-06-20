Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.74 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 151.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,591 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 473,677 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

