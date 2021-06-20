Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ROYMY has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.