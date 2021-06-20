Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€450.00” Price Target for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €569.22 ($669.67).

Shares of RAA stock opened at €733.20 ($862.59) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €724.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

