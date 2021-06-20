Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.54. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,959,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 277,100 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

