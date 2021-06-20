Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.