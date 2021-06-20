Router Protocol Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00014699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and $331,051.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,014 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

