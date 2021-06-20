Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $24,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $449.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $466.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

