Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Sells $92,158.00 in Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ROP opened at $449.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $466.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

