Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

ALK stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

