Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 269.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,855,000 after buying an additional 17,060,094 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after buying an additional 137,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $134.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $139.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.64.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

