Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SharpSpring by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHSP opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

SHSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

