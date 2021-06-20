Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPF opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

