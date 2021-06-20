Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 676 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,575. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $96.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

