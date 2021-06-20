Robert Neale Sells 123,375 Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

SFE stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £84.82 million and a PE ratio of -14.42. Safestyle UK plc has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

