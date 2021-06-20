Robert Neale Sells 123,375 Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) insider Robert Neale sold 123,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78), for a total value of £74,025 ($96,714.14).

SFE stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £84.82 million and a PE ratio of -14.42. Safestyle UK plc has a one year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

