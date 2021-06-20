Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 143.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

