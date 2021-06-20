Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.