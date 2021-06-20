Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,809 ($75.89) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £94.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.