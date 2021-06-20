Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNB Financial were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59. CNB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE).

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.