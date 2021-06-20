Rhumbline Advisers Sells 900 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIVB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $345.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

