Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,530 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SeaSpine were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in SeaSpine in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPNE shares. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $683.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.75 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

